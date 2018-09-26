WATCH: How acquisitions improved the health of Ascendis

Companies / Healthcare

Health and wellness group Ascendis Health released its full-year results on Tuesday boasting a 35% increase in international revenue, while its South African operations enjoyed revenue growth of 10%.

Normalised operating profit was up 18% while normalised headline earnings were up 14%.

The healthier set of numbers has mainly been driven by recent acquisitions. The group has announced that it will make changes to its operating model in terms of the geographic structure and has identified Pharma and Consumer healthcare as its new core focus areas.

CEO Thomas Thomsen joined Business Day TV to discuss the finer detail behind the numbers.

