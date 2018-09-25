Soaring Weight Watchers trims itself down to WW

New York — Health and wellness company Weight Watchers is changing its name to WW, as CEO Mindy Grossman tries to draw more consumers to the weight-loss programme in a bid to extend momentum fuelled by Oprah Winfrey’s embrace of the brand nearly three years ago.

Weight Watchers, which has been updating its technology and reshaping its diet plan, is the latest company to embrace its initials. And as Grossman puts her stamp on the brand, she’s pulling from a playbook used at Home Shopping Network, where she switched its name to HSN and turned the company from a staid shopping channel into a lifestyle brand.

"We will go through a period where people will have to understand Weight Watchers reimagined," Grossman said in an interview last week at WW headquarters in Manhattan.

There is mounting pressure on Grossman to prove she can sustain the Oprah-fuelled turnaround. The company’s shares have gained nearly 60% this year, after surging almost 300% in 2017 as advertisements featuring the media mogul helped bring customers back after a difficult stretch that saw shares sink below $4 in 2015.

Shares of WW took a hit in August after the company posted second-quarter results, causing a 15% selloff the next day. While it reported profit that topped estimates, the full-year guidance and subscriber forecast were a concern for SunTrust analyst Michael Swartz.

Grossman stands proudly behind the quarter’s results, noting that the number of subscribers in the quarter increased by 1-million from a year ago. "I think it’s ultimately educating people that yeah, we have growth, but there is some cyclicality to the business," she said.

Winfrey took a stake and agreed to pitch the brand in October 2015, sending shares flying. At the time Weight Watchers was heavily in debt and suffering through subscriber losses amid the rise of fitness apps.

Grossman succeeded CEO Jim Chambers in July 2017.

Bloomberg