Aspen tries to settle the market after plunge in share price

Drug manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare sought to calm nerves on Wednesday, after fielding questions from investors regarding aspects of its businesses.

The queries followed a substantial drop in the value of its shares on the JSE last Thursday, coinciding with Aspen’s announcement to sell its baby-formula unit at a price the market perceived to be too low. On the same day, the company released its full-year results, which analysts said fell short of expectations.

Addressing some of the concerns on Wednesday, Aspen said that it had no off-balance-sheet funding, and all guarantees to financial institutions applied only to wholly owned Aspen subsidiaries.

The guarantees to financial institutions stood at R73.5bn in the year to end-September, as disclosed during last week’s results statement, while borrowings net of cash stood at R46.8bn.

Aspen said it was targeting organic revenue growth of between 1% and 4% in its commercial pharmaceuticals business for the 2019 financial year.

The company reiterated that it would receive about R11.2bn in proceeds from the sale of the baby-formula unit, which would then be used to reduce its gearing, creating headroom (the undrawn amount of a borrowing facility at any time) and capacity.

The deal will enable the drug maker’s Asia Pacific, Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa divisions to focus on the main pharmaceutical operations.

It is likely to benefit if the weaker rand environment persists in its 2019 financial year, it added.

The share price was 0.35% higher at R188.91 in midmorning trade on Tuesday on the JSE, giving the company a market value of R86.2bn. Before the mini-crash last Thursday, its market value stood at R124.3bn.

