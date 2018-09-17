Companies / Healthcare

Afrocentric: health care ‘needs to be less costly’

17 September 2018 - 05:04 Nick Hedley
Picture: iSTOCK
Picture: iSTOCK

Black-owned health-care group Afrocentric said on Friday more affordable health-care models have become "an imperative" given that consumers are under intense pressure.

The holding company said the SA operating environment has been "burdened" with economic and political challenges.

SA has slipped into a recession, meaning that GDP per capita shrank in the first half.

"The broad but adverse commercial impact on consumer disposable incomes, compounded by the increases in medical costs, has not unexpectedly focused the attention of all health-care stakeholders … that alternative models for more affordable health-care delivery has become an imperative," Afrocentric said.

Afrocentric provides administration and risk management services to the health-care industry. On Friday it reported a 74.9% rise in profit after tax for the year to June to R384.9m as total revenue increased 11.3%.

It said this is a "sound operating result".

Medical specialties 

"Good progress was made by all … business units, in particular the growing divisional interests in supplementary medical specialities, including the group’s rapidly expanding pharmaceutical operations."

Afrocentric said its fraud management software has been "a great developmental success", having yielded direct savings and recoveries to clients of more than R500m.

The group’s shares closed 0.9% lower at R5.25 on Friday.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

AfroCentric’s share price unchanged despite doubling HEPS

AfroCentric ups its dividend to 16c for the year to end-June
Companies
2 days ago

Aspen sinks on sale of baby milk business

Unit sold to French dairy giant Lascalis for $860m, short of the $1bn-$1.5bn the market expected
Companies
3 days ago

Medicines, not sicker patients, push up costs, says latest Mediscor review

The medical benefit management company’s latest review shows medicine expenditure per beneficiary up 6.9% in 2017
Companies
11 days ago

Mediclinic pays R1bn for controlling stake in Swiss consolidation

The merger will combine its Geneva-based Clinique La Colline with the privately held Clinique de Grangettes
Companies
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Investec heads for ‘super league’ with plan to ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Eskom to miss its own deadline for new finance ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Plan to hive off funds unit boosts Investec
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Texton Property Fund loses its fourth CEO
Companies / Property
5.
Investec shares leap on news asset management ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.