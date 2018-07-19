Dis-Chem says pricing is behind its increase in market share

Healthcare retailer Dis-Chem says its "everyday low price" strategy held it in good stead, as the group was winning market share in all key categories.

Releasing its trading update for the four months to end-June, the company said total sales rose 11% to R7bn, compared with a matching period a year ago.

Retail sales also rose by a similar margin to R.6.4bn, but like-for-like sales grew at 4.5%, with the company attributing the moderate increase in like-for-like sales to a lower single exit price, as determined by government.

Dis-Chem said a third of its retail sales were affected by the single exit price.

The Department of Health increased the single exit price by 1.26% as of March 2018.

Total dispensary sales growth was 8.2%, lagging behind the average front shop sales growth of 12.2%, Dis-Chem said.

At least six new stores were added during this review period, adding R79m to retail turnover. The company expects to open 14 more new stores during the 2019 financial year, which will bring a targeted total to a minimum of 149 stores.

"The continuing increase in the fuel price along with the 1% increase in the VAT rate continues to put pressure on consumers, which was evident in our April and May retail sales," CEO Ivan Saltzman said.

"Our continued market share gains in all key categories confirm the success and importance of our everyday low price strategy and the availability of choice for our customers. Our superior trading densities, high average basket size and spend by our Benefits Programme members further points to the loyalty that our brand enjoys in this market."

Listed on the JSE in 2016, Dis-Chem competes directly with the Clicks Group.