WATCH: Health Market Inquiry unveils findings

06 July 2018 - 08:49 Business Day TV
The Competition Commission has unveiled the long-awaited provisional findings of its Health Market Inquiry, and has pointed the finger at Medical schemes and hospital groups distorting competition and driving costs up.

Prof Sharon Fonn, panel member of the Health Market Inquiry joined Business Day TV to discuss some of the findings and recommendations it is putting forward.

