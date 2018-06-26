Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Why this analyst is worried about NHI

26 June 2018 - 10:00 Business Day TV
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: SUPPLIED

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been gazetted and is open for public comment.

Frost & Sullivan healthcare consulting analyst Nicholas Burger has voiced concern about the bill being implemented in its current form.

Burger spoke to Business Day TV about some of the issues that worry him.

