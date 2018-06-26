News Leader
WATCH: Why this analyst is worried about NHI
26 June 2018 - 10:00
The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been gazetted and is open for public comment.
Frost & Sullivan healthcare consulting analyst Nicholas Burger has voiced concern about the bill being implemented in its current form.
Burger spoke to Business Day TV about some of the issues that worry him.
