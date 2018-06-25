Companies / Healthcare

Ascendis denies involvement in PIC scandal

25 June 2018 - 07:55 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Ascendis Health has denied it is involved in the scandal surrounding Public Investment Corporation CEO Daniel Matjila and his alleged lover, Pretty Louw.

"Recent media reports have alleged that Ascendis made a payment to an associate of Dr Matjila of the Public Investment Corporation. This allegation is not true and management conducted an internal investigation which confirmed that no payments had been made to this party," the pharmaceuticals manufacturer said in a statement released on Monday morning.

"Ascendis also confirms that Lawrence Mulaudzi, who has been named in the media as a representative of Ascendis in relation to these alleged payments, is not and has never been a director, employee or representative of Ascendis."

Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele keeps close tabs on PIC CEO Dan Matjila

Board holds lengthy meeting at which it is put under pressure to explain how and why it cleared Matjila of allegations of wrongdoing in September
National
4 hours ago

In May, City Press reported that Mulaudzi, on behalf of Ascendis, paid Louw R300,000 on the instructions of Matjila.

This allegation was part of a story saying Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele, who by convention is also the chairman of the PIC, had been subpoenaed to provide evidence in a case of corruption against the leadership of the government employees’ pension fund manager.

The pharmaceutical group’s denial of involvement in the Matjila scandal was part of an investor update Ascendis released on Monday morning.

Other announcements included that it intends selling its Isando manufacturing plant, which it acquired with Akacia Healthcare in 2015. It will retain its manufacturing plant in Wynberg.

It also intends to dispose of Ascendis Direct, a direct marketing business representing Sportron and Swissgarde products in Southern Africa and Nigeria.

JOHN DLUDLU: New allegations of scandal at the PIC make a credible inquiry urgent

The allegations in the Holomisa dossier include corruption, overlooking due-diligence reports, misrepresentations, money laundering and purging of ...
Opinion
13 days ago

Bantu Holomisa files suit demanding suspension of PIC’s Dan Matjila

The UDM leader is calling for an independent investigation after claims that the PIC board doctored documents to exonerate Matjila
National
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The great VBS bank heist
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Naspers targets Africa’s financial services ...
Companies
3.
New mobile operator Rain takes battle over data ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
PSG to engage with shareholders after hefty ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Wireless charging for Apple devices, including ...
Companies

Related Articles

Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele keeps close tabs on PIC CEO Dan Matjila
National

Bantu Holomisa files suit demanding suspension of PIC’s Dan Matjila
National

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Is PIC’s Dan Matjila guilty of corruption — or paranoia?
Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: New allegations of scandal at the PIC make a credible inquiry ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.