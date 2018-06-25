Ascendis denies involvement in PIC scandal
Ascendis Health has denied it is involved in the scandal surrounding Public Investment Corporation CEO Daniel Matjila and his alleged lover, Pretty Louw.
"Recent media reports have alleged that Ascendis made a payment to an associate of Dr Matjila of the Public Investment Corporation. This allegation is not true and management conducted an internal investigation which confirmed that no payments had been made to this party," the pharmaceuticals manufacturer said in a statement released on Monday morning.
"Ascendis also confirms that Lawrence Mulaudzi, who has been named in the media as a representative of Ascendis in relation to these alleged payments, is not and has never been a director, employee or representative of Ascendis."
In May, City Press reported that Mulaudzi, on behalf of Ascendis, paid Louw R300,000 on the instructions of Matjila.
This allegation was part of a story saying Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele, who by convention is also the chairman of the PIC, had been subpoenaed to provide evidence in a case of corruption against the leadership of the government employees’ pension fund manager.
The pharmaceutical group’s denial of involvement in the Matjila scandal was part of an investor update Ascendis released on Monday morning.
Other announcements included that it intends selling its Isando manufacturing plant, which it acquired with Akacia Healthcare in 2015. It will retain its manufacturing plant in Wynberg.
It also intends to dispose of Ascendis Direct, a direct marketing business representing Sportron and Swissgarde products in Southern Africa and Nigeria.
