Ascendis denies involvement in PIC scandal

Ascendis Health has denied it is involved in the scandal surrounding Public Investment Corporation CEO Daniel Matjila and his alleged lover, Pretty Louw.

"Recent media reports have alleged that Ascendis made a payment to an associate of Dr Matjila of the Public Investment Corporation. This allegation is not true and management conducted an internal investigation which confirmed that no payments had been made to this party," the pharmaceuticals manufacturer said in a statement released on Monday morning.

"Ascendis also confirms that Lawrence Mulaudzi, who has been named in the media as a representative of Ascendis in relation to these alleged payments, is not and has never been a director, employee or representative of Ascendis."