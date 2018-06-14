Companies / Healthcare

GlaxoSmithKline gets good news on two-drug AIDS treatment

14 June 2018 - 11:42 Arathy S Nair
GlaxoSmithKline. Picture: REUTERS
GlaxoSmithKline. Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — GlaxoSmithKline’s two-drug treatment for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, met its main goal in late stage studies — a big win after regulators warned of possible birth defects from one of the two drugs.

The safety results for the new HIV treatment, a fixed-dose once-daily tablet that combines two previously approved drugs, dolutegravir and rilpivirine, were consistent with the product labelling for the medicines, GSK’s majority-owned ViiV Healthcare said on Thursday.

The studies were designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the two-drug combination, which is aimed at lessening the side effects of current treatments that combine three or four medicines.

US and European regulators said in May they were assessing evidence that GSK’s HIV drug dolutegravir might be linked to serious birth defects, casting a shadow over a medicine that has been a profit driver in recent years.

However, a panel of the European Medicines Agency had in March recommended approval for the two-drug combination, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2017.

The agency’s opinion sets the stage for a likely approval by the European Commission, which is expected towards the end of the second quarter of 2018, GSK said in March.

ViiV Healthcare said on Thursday it plans regulatory submissions for the two-drug combination later this year.

Reuters

Birth defects scare hits roll-out of HIV drug

A small study in Botswana linking dolutegravir to birth defects prompts regulators to warn against of GlaxoSmithKline antiretroviral
National
14 days ago

Finance chief to leave GSK after two transformational deals

The departure provides a further opportunity for GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley to stamp her imprint on Britain’s biggest drug maker
Companies
1 month ago

There are plenty of spanners in vast machinery of public health

The national department cannot meet needs on its own, writes Yunus Momoniat
Opinion
8 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Peregrine, SA's biggest stockbroker, could soon ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Eskom likely to move on 0% wage offer
Companies / Energy
3.
Growthpoint launches SA’s first ...
Companies / Property
4.
No guarantee power will stay on, Eskom now says
Companies / Energy
5.
Rob Davies calls for suspension of SABS board ...
Companies

Related Articles

Birth defects scare hits roll-out of HIV drug
National / Health

Finance chief to leave GSK after two transformational deals
Companies / Healthcare

There are plenty of spanners in vast machinery of public health
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.