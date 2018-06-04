WATCH: How Life Healthcare plans to expand

Life Healthcare reported its interim results on Friday.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) more than doubled, due partly to the inclusion of Alliance Medical. Revenue was up 18% at R11.3bn.

The company pointed to a solid performance from Alliance, which delivered revenue growth of 56%, and a return to positive paid patient day growth at its Southern African operations. The private hospital group has reported a dividend of 38c, an 8.6% increase from the year-earlier period.

CEO Shrey Viranna spoke to Business Day TV about the results.