WATCH: How Life Healthcare plans to expand

04 June 2018 - 09:05 Business Day TV
Life Healthcare CEO Shrey Viranna. Picture: BUSINESS DAY TV

Life Healthcare reported its interim results on Friday.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) more than doubled, due partly to the inclusion of Alliance Medical. Revenue was up 18% at R11.3bn.

The company pointed to a solid performance from Alliance, which delivered revenue growth of 56%, and a return to positive paid patient day growth at its Southern African operations. The private hospital group has reported a dividend of 38c, an 8.6% increase from the year-earlier period.

CEO Shrey Viranna spoke to Business Day TV about the results.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

