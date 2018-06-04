News Leader
WATCH: How Life Healthcare plans to expand
04 June 2018 - 09:05
Life Healthcare reported its interim results on Friday.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) more than doubled, due partly to the inclusion of Alliance Medical. Revenue was up 18% at R11.3bn.
The company pointed to a solid performance from Alliance, which delivered revenue growth of 56%, and a return to positive paid patient day growth at its Southern African operations. The private hospital group has reported a dividend of 38c, an 8.6% increase from the year-earlier period.
CEO Shrey Viranna spoke to Business Day TV about the results.
