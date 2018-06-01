It depicts a couple at home when the overweight husband‚ carrying a tin of paint‚ struggles to climb a ladder to get onto their roof. When he finally does‚ and starts painting‚ the roof collapses under his weight and he falls into the bedroom.

His wife‚ reading in bed‚ says: "Boet. DIY doesn’t mean destroy it yourself. I told you to use Herbex."

The commercial then shows a range of Herbex Fat Burn for Men products with the words: "Herbex for Men. Start today!"

A disclaimer on the screen says: "To achieve and maintain your goal weight‚ you must adjust your lifestyle. A kilojoule-controlled diet and healthy exercise programme are essential."

Steinman argued that the commercial implied that using the products could result in weight-loss‚ which was unsubstantiated and misleading. He said the main ingredients in the product were guarana‚ green tea leaves and Siberian ginseng.