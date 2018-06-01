About 700 patients have returned to Life Esidimeni

About 700 patients have been returned to Life Healthcare’s Esidimeni psychiatric hospitals in Gauteng, out of 1‚711 mentally ill people who were removed by the Gauteng health department in 2016 — resulting in the deaths of at least 140. The DA says 28 patients remain unaccounted for.

Life Healthcare said in its results for the six months to end-March, released on Friday morning, that this was one of the reasons for the 42% jump in revenue at its South African healthcare service division, to R568m.

An acquisition of an occupational health and wellness business in October was another reason for the revenue surge.

The group reduced the finance costs of its R10bn 2016 acquisition of UK diagnostic services group Alliance Medical by a third, to R488m from R713m, which helped it triple its net profit to R937m from R303m.

Life Healthcare raised its interim dividend by 9%, to 38c from 35c.

Alliance Medical’s contribution to the group’s interim revenue jumped by 56% to R2.3bn, from R1.5bn in the four months it was included in first half of the 2017 financial year.

This helped Life Healthcare grow its overall interim revenue by 17.5% to R11.3bn.

Its South African hospitals contributed 69% of group revenue, UK business Alliance Healthcare contributed 20%, and Polish subsidiary Scanmed contributed 6%.

Revenue from its Southern African operations, which includes hospitals and health services, grew 9.7% to R8.4bn from R7.6bn.

Paid patient days in its local hospitals remained flat, but revenue per paid patient day grew 6% "made up of a 5.9% tariff increase and a 0.1% positive case mix impact", the results statement said.

Life Healthcare is attempting to divest from India’s Max Healthcare, which suffered huge reputational damage in December when its hospital in Shalimar Bagh was closed by authorities on charges that a newborn baby died due to negligence.

Life Healthcare said the loss contributed by its Indian joint venture widened to R67m from R12m in the matching period.