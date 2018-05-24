Mediclinic’s accounting loss at over £470m but it maintains final dividend

Impairing its Swiss subsidiary Hirslanden by £644m dragged private hospital group Mediclinic International into an accounting loss of £474m for its 2018 financial year.

But despite the accounting loss, Mediclinic maintained is final dividend at 4.7 UK pence, taking its total for the year to end-March to 7.9p.

Mediclinic’s JSE investors will receive 79.5c per share.

Thursday’s results were the last presented by Danie Meintjes, who will be succeeded as the group’s CEO by Dr Ronnie van der Merwe on June 1.

Meintjes will remain on Mediclinic’s board following his retirement, the group announced on Thursday morning.

Hirslanden is the group’s biggest revenue generator, contributing 47% of its total, followed by SA, which contributed 31%, and the Middle East which contributed 22%.

Measured in pounds, Mediclinic’s South African operations grew revenue 12% to £877m. In rand, revenue from Mediclinic SA grew a more modest 5% to R15bn.

Operating profit from SA grew 14% to £160m.

Mediclinic’s Southern African operators consisted of 52 hospitals and two day clinics with a total of 8,131 beds and 16,068 employees at the end of March.

Its hospitals in SA and Namibia saw a 2% decline in admissions to 566,000 in its 2018 financial year from 579,000 in the prior year.

Hirslanden, which operates 17 hospitals and four outpatient clinics in Switzerland, grew its revenue 2% to £1.3bn.

The group impaired Hirslanden’s properties by £84m and its intangible assets by £560m.

"The impairment charges are noncash and excluded from the adjusted earnings metrics. The remaining trade names will be amortised over their respective estimated useful lives," the company said in the results statement.

The group’s Middle East hospitals reported a 1% decline in revenue to £643m and their operating profit declined 11% to £25m.

"Mediclinic has confidence in its Middle East growth strategy, which includes the opening of new hospitals and clinics in addition to expansion and upgrades to existing facilities," the company said.