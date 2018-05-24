Companies / Healthcare

Mediclinic’s accounting loss at over £470m but it maintains final dividend

24 May 2018 - 10:02 Robert Laing
Picture: SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD/TSHEKO KABISIA
Picture: SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD/TSHEKO KABISIA

Impairing its Swiss subsidiary Hirslanden by £644m dragged private hospital group Mediclinic International into an accounting loss of £474m for its 2018 financial year.

But despite the accounting loss, Mediclinic maintained is final dividend at 4.7 UK pence, taking its total for the year to end-March to 7.9p.

Mediclinic’s JSE investors will receive 79.5c per share.

Thursday’s results were the last presented by Danie Meintjes, who will be succeeded as the group’s CEO by Dr Ronnie van der Merwe on June 1.

Meintjes will remain on Mediclinic’s board following his retirement, the group announced on Thursday morning.

Hirslanden is the group’s biggest revenue generator, contributing 47% of its total, followed by SA, which contributed 31%, and the Middle East which contributed 22%.

Measured in pounds, Mediclinic’s South African operations grew revenue 12% to £877m. In rand, revenue from Mediclinic SA grew a more modest 5% to R15bn.

Operating profit from SA grew 14% to £160m.

Mediclinic’s Southern African operators consisted of 52 hospitals and two day clinics with a total of 8,131 beds and 16,068 employees at the end of March.

Its hospitals in SA and Namibia saw a 2% decline in admissions to 566,000 in its 2018 financial year from 579,000 in the prior year.

Hirslanden, which operates 17 hospitals and four outpatient clinics in Switzerland, grew its revenue 2% to £1.3bn.

The group impaired Hirslanden’s properties by £84m and its intangible assets by £560m.

"The impairment charges are noncash and excluded from the adjusted earnings metrics. The remaining trade names will be amortised over their respective estimated useful lives," the company said in the results statement.

The group’s Middle East hospitals reported a 1% decline in revenue to £643m and their operating profit declined 11% to £25m.

"Mediclinic has confidence in its Middle East growth strategy, which includes the opening of new hospitals and clinics in addition to expansion and upgrades to existing facilities," the company said.

Mediclinic beats forecast

Things are looking better in the Middle East for the private healthcare group, though margins in Switzerland are being squeezed
Companies
1 month ago

Healthcare firms and too-hot-to-handle global markets

Why do local firms get it so wrong when they venture abroad?
Business
1 month ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Mediclinic

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking talks to Business Day TV about Mediclinic, his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
AngloGold job cuts add to mining’s woes
Companies / Mining
2.
Gwede Mantashe wants to remove the ‘Gupta clause’ ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Tsogo Sun unfazed by rival casinos
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Once bitten, twice shy for Coronation after ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Deutsche Bank to cut up to 10,000 jobs as new CEO ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.