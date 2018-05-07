WATCH: Why Dis-Chem is optimistic

Dis-Chem’s store-roll-out drive has paid off. The retail pharmacy group opened 21 new stores during the year to end-February and these additional stores helped the company deliver annual turnover growth of just more than 13%, along with a 6.6% rise in earnings.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) came in at 79.6c and the group’s declared a final dividend of 12.7c, taking its total for the full-year to 31.4c.

Dis-Chem remains confident that the “resilient markets” in which it operates will offer some protection against weak trading conditions, despite a constrained consumer environment.

Dis-Chem chief financial officer Rui Morais spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s performance.