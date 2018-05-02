Novo Nordisk profit gets a boost from diabetes onslaught

Stockholm — Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk, the world’s leading insulin provider, on Wednesday reported a 6% jump in net profit in the first quarter, as the global onslaught of diabetes continued to grow.

The group’s net profit grew to 10.7-billion kroner ($1.72bn) even as its sales decreased by 5% in Danish kroner year-on-year, reflecting a depreciation of the dollar.

Novo Nordisk, which holds 46% of the world’s insulin market share, is performing well thanks to a global diabetes scourge.

According to the World Health Organisation, the number of people with diabetes has soared from 108-million in 1980 to 422-million in 2014.

The global prevalence of diabetes among adults has nearly doubled during that time, to 8.5%. WHO has estimated 1.6-million deaths around the world were directly caused by diabetes in 2015, while another 2.2-million deaths were linked to high blood glucose in 2012.

For 2018, Novo Nordisk expects sales to grow by 3%-5% in local currency, compared with 2%-5% as previously announced.

The vast majority — 84% — of the company’s sales were in diabetes medication, including the flagship Tresiba insulin drug and Victoza, which is similar to insulin.

The rest came from treatments for haemophilia and growth hormones. Novo Nordisk’s sales of these decreased by 3% and 10% respectively.

During the same period, the European and Japanese authorities granted the drug maker authorisation for Ozempic, its new medication for type-2 diabetes. The treatment was launched in the US in February.

AFP