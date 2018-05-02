Companies / Healthcare

Novo Nordisk profit gets a boost from diabetes onslaught

The Danish drug maker, the world’s biggest insulin supplier with 46% of the market, has increased its sales forecast

02 May 2018 - 10:58 Agency Staff
A Novo Nordisk employee works on an insulin production line in a plant in Kalundborg, Denmark. Picture: REUTERS
A Novo Nordisk employee works on an insulin production line in a plant in Kalundborg, Denmark. Picture: REUTERS

Stockholm — Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk, the world’s leading insulin provider, on Wednesday reported a 6% jump in net profit in the first quarter, as the global onslaught of diabetes continued to grow.

The group’s net profit grew to 10.7-billion kroner ($1.72bn) even as its sales decreased by 5% in Danish kroner year-on-year, reflecting a depreciation of the dollar.

Novo Nordisk, which holds 46% of the world’s insulin market share, is performing well thanks to a global diabetes scourge.

According to the World Health Organisation, the number of people with diabetes has soared from 108-million in 1980 to 422-million in 2014.

The global prevalence of diabetes among adults has nearly doubled during that time, to 8.5%. WHO has estimated 1.6-million deaths around the world were directly caused by diabetes in 2015, while another 2.2-million deaths were linked to high blood glucose in 2012.

For 2018, Novo Nordisk expects sales to grow by 3%-5% in local currency, compared with 2%-5% as previously announced.

The vast majority — 84% — of the company’s sales were in diabetes medication, including the flagship Tresiba insulin drug and Victoza, which is similar to insulin.

The rest came from treatments for haemophilia and growth hormones. Novo Nordisk’s sales of these decreased by 3% and 10% respectively.

During the same period, the European and Japanese authorities granted the drug maker authorisation for Ozempic, its new medication for type-2 diabetes. The treatment was launched in the US in February.

AFP

Military health steps in as overloaded Mahikeng hospital struggles

Although healthcare workers are returning to work at Mahikeng hospital, the increased patient load means waiting times are much longer that usual
National
1 day ago

FAYE FLAM: The unfortunate truth about vitamins and your health

'Scientific studies started to show that food was not nearly as dangerous as thought, and that vitamin and mineral supplements could do harm'
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Life Healthcare’s shares rise after upbeat trading update

The hospital group says it expects to report that its basic earnings more than quadrupled in the six months to end-March
Companies
2 days ago

Dagga gets green light in Zimbabwe

It’s the second country in Africa to legalise the cultivation of the plant, after Lesotho
World
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Investors may get Old Mutual break-up bonanza
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Lewis Stores wins club fees case
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Sibanye unwavering on Lonmin deal
Companies / Mining
4.
Momentum launches online roll-out of new personal ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Optimum business rescuers seek to reduce supply ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Data show sharp rise of cancers and chronic illnesses in SA
National / Health

After futile billions, Alzheimer’s researchers take a new direction
World

Self-testing HIV kits and machine-dispensed medication reduces stigma in SA
National / Health

State expects tobacco industry pushback over tough new smoking laws
National / Health

Tougher smoking ban gets nod of approval
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.