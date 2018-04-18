Mediclinic shares shoot up 5% after trading update

Mediclinic International shares rose nearly 5% in early trade, after the private hospital group said its full-year financial performance would be slightly ahead of its expectations.

Listed in London and on the JSE, the company operates 75 hospitals and 33 clinics in Switzerland, Southern Africa and the Middle East.

Revenue in the year to March rose just 2%, while underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were flat, the company said in a trading update.

However, after the translation effect of foreign currency movements, revenue is expected to be about 4% higher at £2.9bn and adjusted ebitda up 3% at £500m.

Mediclinic CEO Danie Meintjes said the biggest achievement in the period under review was the turnaround in its Abu Dhabi business, which meant second-half revenue was expected to grow by about 6%.

“I’m extremely excited by this positive momentum in the business,” he said in a conference call with investors.

In the Middle East, revenue is expected to rise to almost 1% to 3.1-billion dirhams, with the ebitda margin improving to 12.5% from 11.7% following a strong second-half operational performance.

In Dubai, its new 182-bed Parkview hospital would open six months ahead of schedule, in October, he said.

The Southern African division’s performance was ahead of expectations, with revenue expected to increase by 5% to R15.1bn, compared with R14.4bn last year. Inpatient days fell 1.5%, but revenue per bed day increased by about 6.7%, largely due to tariff increases that were broadly in line with inflation. The ebitda margin for the division was expected to be stable at about 21%, due to cost management and efficiency gains.

There were limited opportunities for growth in SA, due to the constrained economic environment and the stagnant medical scheme market, said Meintjes. Nevertheless, Mediclinic saw opportunities in the day hospital market segment. It currently had two day hospitals, and planned to open five more, he said.

Meintjes conceded that the evolving regulatory environment in Switzerland, which means some procedures will be reimbursed only at out-patient tariffs posed a challenge, but assured investors that Mediclinic was closely monitoring the situation and would adapt accordingly.

Its Swiss private hospital group Hirslanden is expected to deliver revenue growth of about 1.8% to Sf1.7bn, up from Sf1.7bn last year. Bed days sold and in-patient admissions were up 2% and 3% respectively, but revenue per bed day was down about 1.5%, it said.

Ebitda for the Swiss division was expected to be down slightly, at 18.3%, compared with 20.0% last year.

Mediclinic’s share price was up 5.07% at R112.19 in midmorning trade on the JSE.