WATCH: What Life Healthcare plans to get done in 2018
16 April 2018 - 07:59
Dr Shrey Viranna has been the CEO of Life Healthcare since November last year.
As CEO, he is considering company strategy, including exiting the Indian market by selling its stake in Max Healthcare.
Viranna spoke to Business Day TV about what he brings to Life Healthcare and the company’s business strategy.
CEO Dr Shrey Viranna talks to Business Day TV about the company’s business strategy
