WATCH: What Life Healthcare plans to get done in 2018

16 April 2018 - 07:59 Business Day TV
Life Healthcare CEO Dr Shrey Viranna. Picture: BUSINESS DAY TV
Life Healthcare CEO Dr Shrey Viranna. Picture: BUSINESS DAY TV

Dr Shrey Viranna has been the CEO of Life Healthcare since November last year.

As CEO, he is considering company strategy, including exiting the Indian market by selling its stake in Max Healthcare.

Viranna spoke to Business Day TV about what he brings to Life Healthcare and the company’s business strategy.

CEO Dr Shrey Viranna talks to Business Day TV about the company's business strategy

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

