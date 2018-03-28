Companies / Healthcare

Netcare to exit UK market as trading conditions remain tough

28 March 2018 - 17:42 Justin Varghese
Netcare CEO Richard Friedland. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Private healthcare operator Netcare drew a line under its ambitions in the UK on Wednesday, saying it would exit the market due to difficult trading conditions.

Netcare shares were up 7.7% at 1.49pm GMT following the announcement by SA’s third-largest private hospital chain, which has been in the UK for a decade through a controlling stake in BMI Healthcare.

The company, which in September made an all-share offer to buy out minority BMI Healthcare shareholders, said it was making the move because trading conditions "remained difficult" across the private healthcare market.

It said a poor performance by BMI Healthcare was the result of National Health Service (NHS) demand-management initiatives and weaker private medical insurance demand.

Netcare said in November it would restructure its British operations, after reporting a drop in annual profit due in part to belt-tightening by the UK’s publicly funded healthcare system.

The NHS, which has been operating with a deficit of more than £1bn and a shortage of beds and staff, has been seeking help from private companies such as BMI Healthcare, Spire Healthcare and Nuffield Health.

However, the total NHS caseload at BMI Healthcare dropped by 4.4% year on year for the five months to the end of February due to "stringent demand management strategies" Netcare said.

Netcare expects the core earnings (ebitda) margin in the British business to be between 0.8-1.2% in the first half of 2018, down from 5.2% in the prior period.

Netcare reiterated that underlying trading ebitda margins across the group are expected to remain broadly flat in the first half of 2018 from a year earlier.

Reuters

