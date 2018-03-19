Netcare’s R1.3bn deal with Akeso gets regulatory approval

Private hospital group Netcare said on Monday it had received a regulatory clearance from the Competition Tribunal to acquire Akeso Clinics.

The R1.3bn deal was first announced a little more than a year ago.

Akeso is a chain of psychiatric health facilities, which Netcare will leverage from to expand its metal healthcare offering.

Akeso has 811 beds in facilities located throughout SA in areas such as Cape Town, George, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Nelspruit, Umhlanga and Pietermaritzburg. Netcare will make use of existing resources to fund the R1.3bn.

"Netcare does not currently have bespoke or dedicated mental health or psychiatric facilities and has recognised the growing demand for the treatment of mental health conditions," the company said in a statement

"The transaction provides Netcare with an excellent and established platform from which to expand its mental health offering.