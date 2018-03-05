Companies / Healthcare

CASHFLOW

Ascendis hopes for fast state payments

05 March 2018 - 05:53 Nick Hedley
Outgoing Ascendis CEO Karsten Wellner. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Outgoing Ascendis CEO Karsten Wellner. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Ascendis Health is hoping that the government holds firm on its commitment to pay suppliers within 30 days, says outgoing CEO Karsten Wellner.

The state owes Ascendis R140m for medical devices alone, according to Wellner. About R100m of that was due 90 days ago or more.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said failure of some government departments to pay suppliers within 30 days would be addressed because "the culture of late payment has gone on for far too long and has caused far too much damage, particularly to emerging black businesses".

Wellner said while the state often paid Ascendis late, it had never failed to pay entirely.

"We’ve never had to write off government debt," he said. And since the budgets of insurers and state entities often ran until the end of February, they tended to pay large chunks of their debts in March and April.

"So we should get a good follow-up and see some improvement in the cash flow, even if Cyril Ramaphosa’s focus on improving payments [yields nothing]. Naturally we should see a better inflow in March and April from government’s side."

Improved cash flows will help Ascendis pay off its debt, much of which stems from its offshore acquisition spree in recent years.

Wellner said Ascendis planned to reduce its debt:ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortisation) ratio from 3.5 to about three within the next 18 months.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Ascendis and its organic growth

Karsten Wellner, the outgoing CEO of Ascendis, talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
Companies
2 days ago

Ascendis to hold fire on buying spree

The acquisitive healthcare group’s stock closes 15.5% up after it reports revenue from continuing operations up 27% to R4bn
Companies
3 days ago

Ascendis’s founding CEO to step down

Ascendis Health’s founding CEO, Karsten Wellner, will step down on Thursday, the same day that the acquisitive healthcare group is due to publish its ...
Companies
5 days ago

Ascendis selloff attributed to scandal over Steinhoff

Analyst predicts the market will remain volatile until investors realise ‘that not every company is a Steinhoff’
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Guptas’ big heist: mines stripped, workers ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Munro expects big things from Liberty
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Board reshuffle has failed to lessen Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
No more steep tariff hikes for Eskom
Companies / Energy
5.
Standard Bank names new chief for its personal ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

WATCH: Ascendis and its organic growth
Companies

Ascendis to hold fire on buying spree
Companies

Ascendis’s founding CEO to step down
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.