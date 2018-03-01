Advanced Health still not profitable but turnover jumps

Day clinic operator Advanced Health grew its interim revenue by a third, but failed to turn profitable.

Turnover in the six months to end-December climbed to R199.5m to R149.7m, largely due to an increase in patient numbers and the opening of two more facilities in Australia, Advanced Health said in its results statement released on Thursday.

Its after-tax loss remained flat at R23m. Its headline loss per share narrowed by 18.7% to 8.56c, from 10.52c.

The company said it was establishing itself as a leader in day surgery across SA and Australia. Its 96%-owned Australian subsidiary Presmed contributed 74% to revenue.

The South African operation continued to incur losses, blamed on the nine facilities that have been commissioned in a relatively short space of time. One of these — Advanced East Rand Day Hospital — opened in February.

Management said it was now focused on marketing strategies aimed at growing patient numbers and increasing earnings.

Advanced reported a 35% improvement in patient numbers, compared to the comparable period, and was upbeat at having freed cashflow due to lower equipment purchases.

The focus in SA is on ensuring that new facilities become profitable, and two new hospitals are due to be opened in 2018.

In Australia the plan is to achieve six fully functioning day-hospital facilities by 2020, from five currently.