Medical body denies accusation of fraud

Phahlane, with the backing of leaders and members of the union, has launched an application in the High Court in Pretoria seeking to preserve all assets belonging to the trade union.

He claimed the association has been channeling funds from union accounts into its profit-making subsidiaries as "loans" that are never recouped. It had also recorded in its financial statement that more than R6m was spent on a union annual general meeting in 2016, although the union was defunct at the time, Phalane said.

The former leaders have also stated that Sama does not have the legal authority to disestablish the union in terms of the constitution of the trade union and the Labour Relations Act.

Sama is registered in terms of the Companies Act, while the trade union was meant to be a vehicle for the labour relations needs of its members, which also afforded them protections provisioned for in the act. These included the ability to be part of the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council where it negotiated the conditions of its employees in the public service.

Since the decision to halt the union activities, Sama has continued to receive up to R8m in agency fees from the council, despite not having a leadership or structure in place fulfilling the functions of a trade union as the Labour Relations Act dictates.

In its answering affidavit, Sama opposed the relief sought by Phalane arguing that when it founded the trade union, it was never meant to be a separate entity to the association.

"The reason for registering Sama as a trade union was simply to enable Sama to provide employed members with a full suite of services," it said.

"The applicant is called upon to provide evidence in support of this allegation," read the affidavit compiled by Sama GM Manivasan Thandrayen.

