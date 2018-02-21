News Leader
WATCH: Discovery releases a healthy set of results
21 February 2018 - 09:07
Insurer and soon to be banker Discovery released its interim results on Tuesday, boasting a 30% rise in headline earnings.
Profit from operations grew 19%, while net insurance premium revenue was up 6%.
The company wants to be “the best insurer in the world”.
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore spoke to Business Day TV about the results and how they will assist the company’s forward trajectory.
