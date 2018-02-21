Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Discovery releases a healthy set of results

21 February 2018 - 09:07 Business Day TV
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore.
Insurer and soon to be banker Discovery released its interim results on Tuesday, boasting a 30% rise in headline earnings.

Profit from operations grew 19%, while net insurance premium revenue was up 6%.

The company wants to be “the best insurer in the world”.

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore spoke to Business Day TV about the results and how they will assist the company’s forward trajectory.

