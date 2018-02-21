Companies / Healthcare

Adcock Ingram reports increase in HEPS despite challenging environment

CEO Andy Hall says conditions are challenging, especially when ‘seen in the light of the recent disappointing single exit price increase’

21 February 2018 - 08:50 Andries Mahlangu
Adcock Ingram's headquarters in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Adcock Ingram's headquarters in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Pharmaceutical group Adcock Ingram on Wednesday reported a 33% increase in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations to R1.93, which was at the upper end of its recent guidance.

Group turnover in the six months to end-December was up 7.4% to R3.2bn, mainly driven by a realised average price increase of 5.2%.

Medicine prices are controlled by the Health Department in SA and companies are usually allowed only one price increase a year.

The company’s gross margin improved to 38%, from 36.1%, thanks to what it said was a stronger rand, increased antiretroviral (ARV) throughput at its Wadeville factory and improved sales mix.

"We are pleased with the quality of earnings, and the operational and strategic progress achieved," CEO Andy Hall said in a statement.

"However, the operating environment remains challenging in SA, especially seen in the light of the recent disappointing SEP [single exit price] increase of 1.26% and ongoing financial pressure on consumers."

The Pharmaceutical Task Group‚ which represents key drug manufacturer associations, recently took the matter up with the department, arguing that the 1.26% increase in single exit price did not take into account high input costs faced by drug manufacturers.

Adcock declared an interim dividend of 86c, which was up 37% on the year-earlier period.

Adcock Ingram climbs after positive HEPS forecast

Shares in the pharmaceutical manufacturer benefited after it said HEPS for the six months to end-December will be at least 27% higher than the ...
Companies
1 month ago

Adcock Ingram to buy Genop Healthcare

Pharmaceutical company says the deal will allow it to diversify its product offering, as there is very little overlap between the two ...
Companies
5 months ago

Restructure gives Adcock profit a boost

Pharmaceutical group increases overall revenue 7%
Companies
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
What the Dutch court ruling means for Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Steinhoff suffers new blow in Dutch court
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Discovery offers aid in public health
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Guptas' Optimum ‘could lose’ its licence after ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Discovery ‘on track’ to launch its bank in 2018
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.