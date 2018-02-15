Companies / Healthcare

Investors cheer Aspen’s upbeat trading statement

The rally helped the share return to levels it was at before its slump in early January on speculation it was Viceroy Research’s next target

15 February 2018 - 11:29 Robert Laing
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Aspen Pharmacare’s share price rose as much as 8.6% to R279.46 on Thursday morning after issuing an upbeat trading statement.

Aspen said it expected to report on March 8 that its interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December rose between 28% and 32%.

Thursday’s rally took Aspen comfortably back from the slump it suffered in early January, when it sunk under R235 a share on speculation that it was short-seller Viceroy Research’s next target. This subsequently turned out to be Capitec.

On January 30, Aspen rallied 6.3% after announcing it had received an unsolicited approach from an unnamed potential buyer of its global infant milk formula business, which it calls "nutritionals".

Aspen said it had appointed UK-based Centerview Partners as financial adviser to assist in the potential sale.

The group said its nutritionals business had manufacturing plants in SA, New Zealand and Mexico, and generated R3.2bn in revenue in the first half of its 2017 financial year.

Regulator prioritises faster registration of generic medicines

The pharmaceutical industry has high expectations of Sahpra after extensive delays
National
2 days ago

Aspen Pharmacare seeks new formula for its global nutritionals business

Aspen Nutritionals offers a buffer against the margin squeeze confronting its pharmaceutical business
Companies
16 days ago

Drug firm has a plan to bypass tap water

Aspen subsidiary Fine Chemicals will spend most of its drought mitigation funding on water treatment
Companies
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Lynne Brown helped push Exxaro out of Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Exclusive Books CEO ‘to defend his ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Why Steinhoff's share value is up in air
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Funders ‘force’ Christo Wiese to dump Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
South Deep mine drains Gold Fields
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.