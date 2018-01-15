Aspen Pharmacare’s Alula baby-formula gets nod from China

Aspen Pharmacare said on Monday that Chinese authorities had approved registration of its infant milk formula brand, Alula.

The approval by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) would allow for growth of Aspen’s brand presence in China, which was the world’s biggest consumer of infant milk formula products, Aspen said in a voluntary statement.

Aspen had introduced the brand in October 2017, although China implemented regulations earlier in January that only CFDA-approved brands could be sold in the country.

The company is eyeing increased presence in China due to the size of that market, but has noted increased overhead costs as it prepares to scale up presence in that market.

Aspen, with a market capitalisation of approximately R116bn, is the largest pharmaceutical company listed on the JSE, but has been under pressure since 2014, facing a number of challenges in its operating environment.

The company was unfavourably hit when the pound weakened in the wake of the Brexit vote in 2017. The company also noted a disappointing performance in its developed markets, with the company’s South African business also under pressure, in part as a result of accusations of anticompetitive conduct.

Aspen was also in focus last week, when its share price was hit by speculation that Viceroy Research, the research group that published an exposé on Steinhoff International, was looking into its affairs. The stock has subsequently recovered its losses.

At 10.32am Aspen was off 0.63% to R255.50, having lost 7.94% so far in 2018.