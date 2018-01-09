Aspen says it has ‘nothing in common with’ Steinhoff as share price slumps

Johannesburg — Aspen Pharmacare Holdings’ CEO Stephen Saad said full-year earnings are "completely clear" and it has nothing in common with scandal-hit retailer Steinhoff International Holdings.

Responding to a slump in the share price, the company said earlier on Tuesday that it was aware of speculation that Viceroy Research, a group of investors who published a report into Steinhoff’s accounts last month, is preparing a similar dossier on Aspen. The drug maker has had no contact with Viceroy and "is not aware of any information of a price-sensitive nature that requires communication to shareholders," the Durban-based company said in a statement.

The shares pared losses and traded 4.6% lower at R250.13 at the close in Johannesburg. The stock had earlier slumped as much as 10%, the most on an intra-day basis in 16 months.

"It is sad that unscrupulous operators can abuse the fear in the market for their own greed," Saad said in a phone message that elaborated on the company’s statement. "Steinhoff is as similar to Aspen as A is to S in the alphabet."

Sensitive market

Steinhoff shares have slumped almost 90% since the company said in early December that it had uncovered accounting irregularities and CEO Markus Jooste quit.