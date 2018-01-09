Companies / Healthcare

Aspen says it has ‘nothing in common with’ Steinhoff as share price slumps

09 January 2018 - 19:02 Janice Kew
Stephen Saad. Picrture: SUPPLIED
Stephen Saad. Picrture: SUPPLIED

Johannesburg — Aspen Pharmacare Holdings’ CEO Stephen Saad said full-year earnings are "completely clear" and it has nothing in common with scandal-hit retailer Steinhoff International Holdings.

Responding to a slump in the share price, the company said earlier on Tuesday that it was aware of speculation that Viceroy Research, a group of investors who published a report into Steinhoff’s accounts last month, is preparing a similar dossier on Aspen. The drug maker has had no contact with Viceroy and "is not aware of any information of a price-sensitive nature that requires communication to shareholders," the Durban-based company said in a statement.

The shares pared losses and traded 4.6% lower at R250.13 at the close in Johannesburg. The stock had earlier slumped as much as 10%, the most on an intra-day basis in 16 months.

"It is sad that unscrupulous operators can abuse the fear in the market for their own greed," Saad said in a phone message that elaborated on the company’s statement. "Steinhoff is as similar to Aspen as A is to S in the alphabet."

Sensitive market

Steinhoff shares have slumped almost 90% since the company said in early December that it had uncovered accounting irregularities and CEO Markus Jooste quit.

"The market is very sensitive" in the wake of the scandal, according to Petri Redelinghuys, founder of stockbroker Herenya Capital Advisors. Investors are going through the accounts of all companies they don’t fully understand and are looking for warning signs that Steinhoff isn’t an isolated case, he said.

Aspen has expanded aggressively through acquisition and has operations in more than 150 countries. Most recently, it agreed to buy rights to anaesthetic medicines from UK-based AstraZeneca plc for at least $555m.

"We have been loathe to issue shares and have repaid all acquisitions through cash earnings," Saad said. "We have a two-decade track record of cash earnings matching operating earnings."

In a July interview, Saad said the company had decided to change the way it reports earnings by categorising performance based on type of pharmaceutical and geography. This followed criticism from the analyst community, he said at the time.

Trading in the current fiscal year is in line with the prospects reported in the full-year earnings statement published on September 14, Aspen said in Tuesday’s statement.

Bloomberg

Companies
8 hours ago

Health Minister’s low, single exit-price increase disappoints industry

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has gazetted a 1.26% increase, which the pharmaceutical industry says will have a devastating impact on some ...
National
13 days ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Choose investment strategy carefully

The simplicity of a company’s business model was consistently emphasised as a prudent concern in selecting an investment strategy
Opinion
19 days ago

Aspen targets more China partnerships

The pharmaceutical group’s ‘key’ offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou now have all the necessary business licences
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: Stock picks – Aspen and DRD Gold

Graeme Korner from Korner Perspective talks to Business Day TV about Aspen, while Technical analyst Frans de Klerk discusses DRD Gold
Markets
1 month ago

