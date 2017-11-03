Ascendis fit, flush and healthy, says CEO Karsten Wellner

On our roadshow we got feedback from the market that they were concerned about our vendor liabilities, which are the deferred payments … to the companies we have been buying. Our bank debt is totally fine, but in SA they are a but worried, but 60% of our debt is actually in euros and matches our cash-flow generation in Europe, in hard currency.

The market appears to be worried that you’ve bitten off more than you can chew?

Our acquisitive model is very distinctive – you wrote "breakneck acquisition spree" but I definitely have to contest that. It is an acquisition spree, yes, but we have never bought a business that was not headline earnings per share accretive from day one.

We never buy businesses that are badly run and don’t have good cash flow. We also never buy young businesses that are cash-eating rather than cash-generating. We buy businesses where the entrepreneurs stay on boards.

We have bank covenants of 4.0 and we are sitting on 3.5 and we’ve said to the market we want to bring this down to 3.4. Sometimes in the market, if there’s negativity, it spirals. We know there are some hedge funds shorting us.

Can you clarify the value of the deferred liabilities?

It is R1.4bn, of which half we are settling via this rights issue.

There are also concerns about the quality of your earnings — one note released after your results accused Ascendis of "falling apart" in terms of organic growth …

If you analyse our business, that’s not the case. Let me address the concerns [of the market]: gearing levels and organic growth. Yes, SA wasn’t where it should have been, but we had some extraordinary factors. For example, Nimue, our derma-cosmeceuticals brand: we did 6% growth in Europe [but] we had a rising rand of about 9% over the period, so in local currency it showed negative growth.