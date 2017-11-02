Companies / Healthcare

STOCK OFFER

Ascendis seeks R750m capital injection

The pharmaceuticals and health products group plans to price new shares at a premium, saying its existing shares are undervalued

02 November 2017 - 06:08 Giulietta Talevi
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Ascendis Health, in the wake of its share price falling almost 39% since last year’s high of R28.90, plans to tap the market for R750m in fresh capital.

But unlike most rights offers, the pharmaceuticals and health products group is planning to price new shares at a premium — because it believes its current share price is "not reflective of the company’s intrinsic value".

Ascendis shares seesawed to finally close 2.3% higher on Wednesday at R17.90.

The offer is being fully underwritten by private equity firm Coast2Coast, which formed and listed Ascendis in 2013 and still owns 3.9% of the stock.

Ascendis, which has embarked on a break-neck acquisition spree, plans to use cash to settle a portion of its outstanding deferred vendor payments, at a discount. These liabilities had risen almost threefold by its June year-end to R645.4m.

In its last financial year, Ascendis had snapped up Cyprus-based pharmaceuticals business Remdica, Romanian outfit Sun Wave Pharma, sports nutrition company Scitec, as well as locally focused Cipla Agrimed and CiplaVet.

giulietta@bdtv.co.za

CHRIS GILMOUR: Numbers look healthy, but Ascendis is bleeding

A key criticism levelled against Ascendis is that it appears to be overpaying for its acquisitions, especially the foreign ones
Opinion
1 month ago

How Ascendis will beef up operating efficiencies

Conglomerate still on the lookout for acquisitions, but strategy will be directed mainly at improving financial numbers by running a tighter ship, ...
Companies
1 month ago

What Ascendis plans for its European campaign

Healthcare group CEO Karsten Wellner says acquisitions will be in higher-growth economies
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PIC puts risky state-owned enterprises on notice
Companies
2.
Nyembezi-Heita becomes first woman to chair ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
SA bond investors prepare for junk status
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Old Mutual to slash its Nedbank stake
Companies / Financial Services
5.
From Cape to Saudi Arabia: PSG’s epic bet
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.