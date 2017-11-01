Companies / Healthcare

Aspen completes acquisition of AstraZeneca’s anaesthetics portfolio

Aspen Pharmacare’s share price was up in mid-morning trade, following the announcement of the conclusion of the commercialisation rights agreement

01 November 2017 - 11:11 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Aspen Pharmacare said on Wednesday it had completed the acquisition of the rights to AstraZeneca’s global anaesthetics portfolio.

In mid-morning trade Aspen’s share price was up 1.94% at R326, following the announcement of the conclusion of the commercialisation rights agreement that was entered into in June 2016. The agreement excludes certain territories, notably the US.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aspen had paid an initial $410m to commercialise the portfolio, with a further $110m paid on July 1 this year. Aspen will also make sales-related payments of up to $250m within two years of the completion of the agreement.

Aspen had also recently acquired the global anaesthetics portfolio, excluding the US, of GSK, which came into effect on March 1.

Aspen paid £180m, with further potential payments based on the results of the portfolio of up to £100m over the next three years.

Emerging markets funds analysis

We review Denker SCI Emerging Markets Feeder Fund; Stanlib Global Emerging Markets Fund; Templeton Emerging Markets Fund; Old Mutual Global Emerging ...
Investing
6 days ago

Aspen and Equity probes halt in the clear

Competition Commission narrows focus to three pharmaceutical firms in its investigation of cancer-drug prices
Companies
27 days ago

Aspen embraces China babies

Drug maker eyes opportunities in sales of epidurals and anaesthetics after end of one-child policy in 2016
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PIC puts risky state-owned enterprises on notice
Companies
2.
SA bond investors prepare for junk status
Companies / Financial Services
3.
From Cape to Saudi Arabia: PSG’s epic bet
Companies / Financial Services
4.
PIC to rethink stakes in state-owned enterprises
Companies
5.
Nearly 7,000 jobs axed at Sibanye-Stillwater’s ...
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.