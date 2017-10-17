Mediclinic warns shareholders of interim headache

"These results were delivered against a continued weak macroeconomic environment in SA. In addition, during the first half of the year, the impact of Easter and other public and school holidays meant there were nine fewer ordinary working days in SA than in the prior year period. Revenue growth for the full year is now expected to be around 4%," the company said in its trading statement.

Its Middle East division’s revenue declined 4.7% to 1.5-billion Emirati dirham (about R5.5bn). Inpatient volumes declined 2% and outpatient volumes declined 15%.

"Since the Thiqa (health insurance for United Arab Emirates nationals) co-payment requirement in Abu Dhabi was removed in April, we continue to see an improving trend in Thiqa patient activity," Mediclinic said.

First-half Thiqa inpatient and outpatient volumes increased by 40% and 15% respectively compared with the first half of the previous financial year.

"The Middle East business has started the financial year well following the positive operational and regulatory changes in Abu Dhabi," CEO Danie Meintjes said in the statement.

"I am pleased that the investments made in our clinical services, personnel and facilities are driving the turnaround in Abu Dhabi. The Dubai operations continue to perform strongly, benefiting from growing patient numbers at the Mediclinic City Hospital’s new North Wing."

Revenue from its Swiss subsidiary Hirslanden remained flat at Sf800m (about R11bn) with bed days sold down 1.9% and inpatient admissions down 1.3% due to Easter holidays and a subdued market during summer.

"During the first half of the year we announced a number of selective acquisitions and investments as we look at further growth opportunities across the continuum of healthcare," Meintjes said.

"In Switzerland, we acquired the 115-bed Linde Private Hospital in Biel; in Southern Africa, we have agreed to invest in the Intercare group, which is focused on primary and sub-acute care."