Companies / Healthcare

Mediclinic warns shareholders of interim headache

17 October 2017 - 09:40 Robert Laing
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

Mediclinic International warned shareholders on Monday its interim earnings would fall about 10%.

The private hospital group said it expected to report on November 16 that its underlying earnings per share for the six months to end-September would be about 11.5 pence, down from the matching period’s 12.8p.

Measured in pounds, Mediclinic said its interim revenue grew 9.5%. But excluding gains from converting rand, Swiss francs and Emirati dirhams from the group’s subsidiaries into pounds, revenue was flat, Tuesday’s statement said.

Mediclinic’s Southern African division grew revenue 4.1% to R7.6bn, with a 7.7% rise in revenue per bed offsetting a 3.3% decline in inpatient bed days.

"These results were delivered against a continued weak macroeconomic environment in SA. In addition, during the first half of the year, the impact of Easter and other public and school holidays meant there were nine fewer ordinary working days in SA than in the prior year period. Revenue growth for the full year is now expected to be around 4%," the company said in its trading statement.

Its Middle East division’s revenue declined 4.7% to 1.5-billion Emirati dirham (about R5.5bn). Inpatient volumes declined 2% and outpatient volumes declined 15%.

"Since the Thiqa (health insurance for United Arab Emirates nationals) co-payment requirement in Abu Dhabi was removed in April, we continue to see an improving trend in Thiqa patient activity," Mediclinic said.

First-half Thiqa inpatient and outpatient volumes increased by 40% and 15% respectively compared with the first half of the previous financial year.

"The Middle East business has started the financial year well following the positive operational and regulatory changes in Abu Dhabi," CEO Danie Meintjes said in the statement.

"I am pleased that the investments made in our clinical services, personnel and facilities are driving the turnaround in Abu Dhabi. The Dubai operations continue to perform strongly, benefiting from growing patient numbers at the Mediclinic City Hospital’s new North Wing."

Revenue from its Swiss subsidiary Hirslanden remained flat at Sf800m (about R11bn) with bed days sold down 1.9% and inpatient admissions down 1.3% due to Easter holidays and a subdued market during summer.

"During the first half of the year we announced a number of selective acquisitions and investments as we look at further growth opportunities across the continuum of healthcare," Meintjes said.

"In Switzerland, we acquired the 115-bed Linde Private Hospital in Biel; in Southern Africa, we have agreed to invest in the Intercare group, which is focused on primary and sub-acute care."

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
McKinsey admits to lapse of judgment in Eskom deal
Companies / Financial Services
2.
How Eskom's hearings are tailored to favour ...
Companies / Energy
3.
There’s a new player in SA’s banking as Discovery ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
‘SA could have bought Emirates for the money ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Dim start to Koko’s disciplinary hearing
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Life Esidimeni suspects not yet facing discipline
National

Revoking Life Esidimeni contract ‘cost hundreds of jobs’
National / Health

Pfizer to review possible separation of its healthcare unit
Companies

Health department had no professional criteria for choosing NGOs involved in ...
National / Health

China cuts red tape to give patients quicker access to new medicine
World / Africa

Why the NHI is unconstitutional and a violation of the rule of law
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.