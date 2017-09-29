Companies / Healthcare

Netcare and Lakeview Hospital deal red-flagged by competition watchdog

29 September 2017 - 16:53 Andries Mahlangu
Netcare. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Netcare. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The Competition Commission has red-flagged a merger deal between the private hospital group Netcare and Lakeview Hospital, arguing that it would either prevent or lessen competition.

In a statement prohibiting the transaction, the commission said on Friday that there was a horizontal overlap between the activities of the merging parties in the provision of multi-disciplinary private healthcare services in the Benoni area.

Lakeview’s services include obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics, dentistry, orthopaedics and dermatology.

The commission said it conducted a tariff analysis of the Netcare and Lakeview Hospitals, based on a sample of medical aid schemes, to determine which hospital had higher tariffs before the merger.

"The commission’s investigation found that hospital groups, such as Netcare, negotiate tariffs to be applicable in their hospitals on a national basis and Netcare would have a uniform pricing policy across all its hospitals in the country."

The competition watchdog thus found the tariffs at the Lakeview Hospital were likely to generally increase significantly across the various procedures assessed, once the Lakeview Hospital adopted the Netcare tariff schedule.

The commission also contended that the merger removed competition in the Benoni area as Lakeview Hospital was a better competitor against established players, such as Life Healthcare, in terms of tariffs.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Explosive allegations: Trillian, McKinsey and ...
Companies
2.
Banking shake-up as TymeDigital gets first full ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Eskom begins damage control after Business ...
Companies / Energy
4.
TymeDigital targets gaps to shake up SA's banking ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Reserve Bank said to have told big banks not to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.