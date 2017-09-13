What Ascendis plans for its European campaign

The company had acquired pharmaceutical manufacturer Remedica Holdings in Cyprus and European sports nutrition business Scitec as well as Sun Wave Pharma in Romania, an over-the-counter medicine and food supplements business.

Wellner said that the acquisitions were game changing as 60% of earnings was now generated outside SA. Locally, Ascendis had acquired the Southern African animal health operations of Cipla India in June.

The share price declined 1.26% to close at R21.23.

Nitrogen Fund Managers’ Rowan Williams said the fairly low 6.5% revenue growth from African operations, which was largely organic, might have been the reason why the market was slightly disappointed.

The group did not declare a dividend.

Investors complained in 2016 about the company paying out dividends only to engage in equity-raising activities soon after, Wellner said.

Ascendis reported a 92% rise in normalised headline earnings to R645m for the year to June.

Normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 78% to R1.1bn, with the ebitda margin strengthening by 130 basis points to 16.9%.

Williams said the consumer division had been disappointing.

This indicated sustained pressure on discretionary spending by consumers.

Ascendis Health chief financial officer Kieron Futter said the group results were strengthened by the rand hedging strategy it adopted.

"We have a stringent hedging policy in place that has helped us stave off the effects of extreme depreciation," he said.

Ascendis owns a portfolio of brands targeting people, plants and animals.

It exports to more than 120 countries and has operations in Spain, Cyprus, Hungary, Romania and Australia.

Since listing in 2013, Ascendis revenue has grown at a compound rate of 81%.

Meanwhile, ebitda has increased 102% annually.

The group said it had initiated projects to enhance organic growth and ebitda margins.

These included consolidating the medical devices division in SA focusing on cost efficiencies across the group.

The management was aiming to improve the ebitda margin from 17% to 18% over the medium term.

