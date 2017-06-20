Aspen shares stable as market sees big picture

"Should there be any penalties from this region then this would be treated as a nonevent as I wouldn’t expect it to be anything more than R3m," Treurnicht said. "Share prices might have hit a wall for the next few months unless drastic positive news comes to the fore."

Aspen’s head of strategic trade, Stavros Nicolaou, said investors were sensible enough to connect the dots and retain their faith in the business as pharmaceutical prices were regulated in SA.

Aspen confirmed that the drugs under investigation had increased, on average, 6.25% a year since 2009, when Aspen bought the drug portfolio from GlaxoSmithKline. That was in line with single-exit pricing.

Nicolaou said the products had combined turnover of about R3m in the private market in SA, which was "subeconomic".

In March, the group reported revenue was up 13% to R19.8bn for the six months to December, while normalised headline earnings per share increased 6% to 692c. However, sales to customers in sub-Saharan Africa declined 1% to R4.6bn.

Meanwhile, Aspen’s appeal against the Italian Competition Authority ruling relating to its portfolio of oncology products distributed in Italy has been dismissed. Aspen will have to pay a €5.2m fine plus interest.