Life Healthcare CE resigns after three years at the helm

12 June 2017 - 11:09 Staff Writer
André Meyer. Picture: SUPPLIED
Life Healthcare said on Monday that CE André Meyer would step down by the end June to pursue other interests.

Meyer, who took up the CEO position in 2014, helped the company expand its global footprint, which accounts for almost 20% of the group’s normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda).

In 2016, the JSE-listed hospital owner acquired the UK-based diagnostic imaging specialist Alliance Medical.

Life Healthcare has appointed the current chief financial officer Pieter van der Westhuizen as acting CE while looking for a permanent CE.

The share price was marginally lower in early trade at R26.48 on the JSE, valuing the company at R38.2bn.

