Mediclinic hospitals and Cure Day clinics get prestigious accreditation

Two hospitals owned by JSE-listed Mediclinic have been recognised as providers of quality healthcare services. This follows an assessment by the Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), a body that assists a range of healthcare facilities meet and maintain quality standards and so provide safe, quality services.

With a total of 8,095 beds and 16,848 employees, Mediclinic is the third-largest private hospital provider in Southern Africa.

Mediclinic’s hospital in Morningside, Johannesburg, received accreditation for three years while the Western Cape’s Worcester Hospital was accredited for four years.

"A COHSASA accreditation award indicates that the healthcare organisation was scrutinised while it under went a rigorous quality improvement programme, which it had been assessed against and complied with according to the standards of the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua)" the council said.

COHSASA itself was accredited by ISQua, the global body overseeing accreditation and quality improvement programmes in healthcare organisations in 70 countries around the world, as were its standards and its surveyor training programme.

Also accredited by COHSASA for quality service are the Cure Day Clinics in Bellville, Cape Town and Somerset West.

Other accredited hospitals include Botswana’s Nkoyaphiri Clinic, Nigeria’s Chevron Hospitals in Gbagda and Warri, and the Shell Petroleum Development Company Hospital Port Harcourt.

The accredited hospitals will have to undergo vigorous testing again when their accreditation ends to ensure quality standards are maintained.

