Aspen shares rise as DA pulls back demand for probe

Generic drug makers Aspen’s share price rose 2.01% to R298.60 on Tuesday on news of the DA retracting claims that it had been price gouging in SA.

In April, the DA asked the Competition Commission and the Medicines Control Council to investigate Aspen’s market conduct in SA, as it is being probed by regulators in Spain and the UK.

The drug maker also faces a price-hiking fine in Italy and a probe by the European Competition Commission. The Competition Commission said at the time that it had begun a preliminary investigation into the pharmaceutical sector.