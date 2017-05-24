Mediclinic profit soars one-third after Middle East and UK expansion

Private hospital group Mediclinic International’s expansion into the Middle East and UK resulted in both its revenue and profit jumping 30% in the year to end-March.

Measured in pounds, Mediclinic’s Swiss subsidiary Hirslanden contributed 48% of the group’s £2.7bn revenue and 58% of its £243m net profit, its results released on Wednesday morning showed.

Its Southern African division contributed 28% of revenue and 34% of profit, and its Middle East division 24% of revenue and 9% of profit.

Revenue from its 29.9%-owned UK hospital group Spire Healthcare was not added to Mediclinic’s top line, but its British associate’s net profit contribution doubled to £12m from £6m, accounting for 5% of the group’s total.

Mediclinic’s merger with Abu Dhabi’s Al Noor in February helped its Middle East division nearly double revenue to £648m from £328m. However, its woes with the government requiring state medical aid users to pay 20% of private hospital bills resulted in net profit from the Middle East plunging 62.5% to £21m from £56m.

In SA and Namibia, Mediclinic operated 52 hospitals and two day clinics at the end of its financial year.

With a total of 8,095 beds and 16,848 employees, Mediclinic said it was the third-largest private hospital provider in Southern Africa.