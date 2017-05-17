EU probes Aspen price-hiking allegations

The Aspen share price held up reasonably well on Tuesday after confirmation that the European Commission had launched a Europe-wide investigation into alleged price hiking of critical cancer drugs.

Although significantly off its 12 month-high of R385 on Tuesday Aspen closed 1.24% firmer at R278.72.

In a Sens announcement released on Monday, Aspen said it was not in a position to comment on the commission’s proceedings, but confirmed its commitment to fair and open competition in markets in the EU and around the world.

"Aspen takes compliance with competition laws very seriously and will work constructively with the European Commission in its process."

Aspen, criticised in April for not informing shareholders of price-hiking investigations in Spain and the UK and a fine in Italy, has told shareholders it will keep them advised of any material developments. "Shareholders should exercise care when reacting to information on this matter, which has not been released by Aspen Holdings," the Sens statement said.