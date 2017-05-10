The right medicine to lift intra-Africa trade

Improving the quality of the local pharmaceutical manufacturing sector would boost intracontinental trade and reduce the burden the pharmaceutical industry can place on the national balance of payments deficit, Adcock Ingram CEO Andy Hall said this week.

Local pharmaceutical companies imported more than a third of their active ingredients, negatively affecting the balance of payments.

Adcock said a R470m state incentive had enabled it to expand its Germiston manufacturing facility’s capacity to produce 2-billion capsules and tablets a year.