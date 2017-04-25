China eyes bigger Africa health role

China’s efforts to encourage its pharmaceutical firms to enter Africa and speed up the pace of technological transfer and pharmaceutical production have been welcomed by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

SA relies heavily on imported ingredients for medicines while China has the largest manufacturing capacity in the world.

A recent report by Frost & Sullivan estimated that the African pharmaceutical market would grow to $40bn a year.

In Pretoria on Monday, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu Yandong joined more than 30 health ministers from Africa and international organisations such as the AU commission, UNAIDS and the Global Fund to discuss co-operation between the states and the implementation of a China and Africa public health co-operation.