Genesis appeals against ruling on medical savings protections

The previous judgment of the Supreme Court meant that the medical scheme could not account for the personal savings as part of their assets and Genesis’ appeal could see PMSAs being recorded as assets and open creditors’ access to them in the event of an insolvency.

Genesis argued that the Supreme Court of Appeal majority incorrectly interpreted the Medical Schemes Act. Advocate Schalk Burger, representing the scheme, said the funds could not simultaneously be an asset of Genesis on its books and the trust property of a member.

Genesis contended that if the scheme were to be insolvent, creditors should be entitled to be paid out of the members’ savings because once the PMSA funds were deposited into the scheme’s account they became an asset.

"Those funds are concurred creditors, it goes into a pool of money and all the members share equally," said Burger. "You cannot have a situation where members in the cheaper categories are subsidising members in the more expensive categories of cover."

He said more privileged members with savings account should not get preference over poorer members who could not afford to save.

Burger submitted that there was no statutory indication that PMSA funds must be separated from the other funds or that they were protected on insolvency. He said failure to protect PMSAs against claims by creditors does not, as the majority held, offend against justice and no provision in the MSA stated that PMSA funds were to be treated as trust property. So the majority created a new category of preference on insolvency, one that is not currently recognised in insolvency law.

The head of benefits and risk at the Board of Healthcare Funders, Rajesh Patel, said members’ contributions deserved the same level of safety and low risk as the Reserve Bank provides for customers when they deposit money at a bank.

The respondent, the Registrar of Medical Aid Schemes, represented by advocate JJ Brett, argued that the application for leave to appeal should be dismissed with costs.

Brett said the PMSA funds were trust property belonging to each respective member and had to be included in Genesis’s balance sheet accompanied by specific disclosures as to their treatment on insolvency.

The advocate said the MSA and the Financial Institutions Act had been correctly interpreted. If a scheme becomes insolvent the money is not part of the scheme and should not be used to pay off its debts.