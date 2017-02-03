Lenmed lifts its stake in Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre

Unlisted private hospital group Lenmed has raised its stake in Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre (EHHC) to 54% from 40%, it said on Friday.

It has also turned Maputo Private Hospital into a wholly owned subsidiary by buying the 40% it did not already own.

Lenmed said the 324 bed EHHC is a high-technology facility, among the few facilities in SA where heart, lung and kidney transplants are performed.

Maputo Private Hospital, with 105 beds, is the first multidisciplinary private hospital in Mozambique and features state-of-the-art medical equipment.

"These acquisitions are two large strides along Lenmed’s journey into becoming a leading southern African community-driven healthcare group," executive chairperson Prakash Devchand said.

Lenmed now owns and manages more than 1,680 registered hospital beds in 11 hospitals throughout SA, Botswana and Mozambique.