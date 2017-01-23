Companies / Healthcare

CURBING ABUSES

Insurers shrug off healthcare regulations

23 January 2017 - 07:40 AM Pericles Anetos
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Clientele and Hollard, two major insurers that offer hospital cash plans, have indicated they will not be adversely affected by the Treasury’s new healthcare demarcation regulations.

The regulations, a joint Treasury and Department of Health exercise, are designed to protect consumers by curbing abuses in the market. The regulations will come into force in April and
are intended to differentiate between medical healthcare schemes and health insurance.

Clientele group MD Basil Reekie said benefits which would be offered on new policies would be the same, or similar, to the ones being phased out. The company would make minor tweaks as a result of the regulations, but would still offer hospital cash plans.

"Clientele has been involved in the consultative process and has ensured that policy terms on new business have been changed over time to mirror the expected changes," he said.

Reekie said Clientele would not be able to use "hospital" in its products, and its use in marketing would have to adhere to stringent guidelines.

Hollard spokesman Warwick Bloom said that in the past most products differentiated rates based on policyholders’ age, gender and claims history. This would have to change under the new regulations.

Bloom said hospital cover would be capped at R3,000 a day and insurers would be prohibited from refusing to take on new clients.

The company was evaluating the regulations to understand if it was possible, and sensible, to continue offering hospital cash plans. Hollard has more than 150,000 hospital cash plan policies on its books.

The Treasury said last week that the regulations were introduced to create a level playing field for insurance products and medical schemes.

With Michelle Gumede

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
AB InBev to slash 1,000 manager jobs in SA
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Stals says public protector misquoted him in Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
CHRIS STALS: Why the Reserve Bank gave Bankorp ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
ARC seals deal worth R753m
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Top local banks mull tenders for social grants ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

‘Health-aiding’ high-fat diet is a sweet pill for new converts
Life

Health-care stocks: Lethargic, but may yet recover
Money & Investing

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.