Are drug companies taking advantage of cancer angst?

That cancer angst, combined with prices that have surpassed $200,000 a year for revolutionary new treatments, is poised to give oncology medicines the biggest share of the $519bn global pharmaceuticals market this year, eclipsing drugs for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases for the first time. And while drug makers claim the revenue will propel innovation, the costs are stoking patients’ distress and creating a rift between manufacturers, health authorities and payers in many markets.

Take the new lung-cancer drugs from Merck & Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Roche, for instance. They are part of a new class of treatments known as immune therapies, which harness the body’s own cells to fight tumours and tantalise doctors with the possibility of defeating one of the most common causes of death in the developed world.

The drugs are a game-changer for some patients, helping them live more than twice as long. They are also expensive: from $12,500 to $13,100 per month of therapy. And now they are being combined with other medicines. Bristol-Myers estimates a cocktail of its Opdivo drug with another immune product Yervoy, for melanoma patients, costs between $145,000 and $256,000 a year. It has received "very little push-back on the pricing," says chief commercial officer Murdo Gordon, because patients are living long enough to come back for annual checkups for the first time.

"What about the people who can’t get coverage?" Winer asked in December. "Nobody can afford this." The prices also mean doctors must wrestle with how much benefit is worth the cost, even as they try to focus on which treatment is best for individual patients, he said.

No death sentence

Merck’s Keytruda, which harnesses the immune system and can help patients with a form of skin cancer that was once a death sentence, costs about $12,900 per month. Merck is studying biomarkers in the body to target the patients who will benefit most from the drug, and believes its value is being reflected appropriately, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

Global revenue from branded oncology treatments may rise 12% to surpass $100bn this year, according to a Bloomberg Industries survey of analysts’ estimates, before climbing to about $150bn by 2020.

Costly new medicines should not take all of the blame, because at least two other factors are at play.

Drug makers are taking advantage of the rising tide to lift prices on older treatments as well, and cancer patients live longer, meaning they are left paying for drugs for a longer time.

"That’s a mixed blessing," said Steven Miller, chief medical officer of Express Scripts Holding, one of the biggest managers of prescription-drug benefits in the US, the world’s largest market for pharmaceuticals. "We’re going to be able to help people who previously weren’t able to be helped, and so we’re very excited about that. On the other hand, it’s going to beg the question: Are we going to be able to afford it?"