Could this be the year things improve for medical schemes?

Only four of SA’s 10 open and top 10 restricted schemes — Discovery Health Medical Scheme, Sizwe Medical Fund, SAMWUMED and LA Health — achieved the required operational surplus (that is, income from contributions that is sufficient to cover all claims and expenses) in 2015.

This trend is expected to continue for 2016. Some of the possible reasons for the poor financial performance are:

1. Age profile of members

The profile of schemes has changed due to a combination of factors including the issue of ageing members. Only in workplaces where medical scheme membership is compulsory are schemes getting young members as soon as they start work. Rather, the healthy and young join only when they need cover, such as when they start a family or are diagnosed with a health condition.

For schemes that have relaxed underwriting, this is an issue. The waiting periods where new joiners cannot claim are not a sufficient deterrent — a three-months general waiting period, and 12 months for specific conditions.

Main members are also not adding all beneficiaries until they require medical care, and the increasing average age of beneficiaries indicates a worsening profile and higher expected claims.

2. Use of benefits

Schemes have done much in an attempt to contain claims costs from one year to next; however, it is the ever-growing utilisation factor, which is counting against these efforts. People have become unhealthier over the years. Even the people in the system already are victims of lifestyle diseases caused by poor diet and lack of exercise. This contributes to increased utilisation of healthcare benefits.

From an industry perspective, some medical aids have introduced rewards programmes aimed at helping members to become healthier. However, many of the benefits are geared towards younger people, so while there could be pockets of success, the effectiveness of these for the industry as a whole is yet to be established.