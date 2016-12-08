Adcock acquires Pharma-Q rights

Adcock Ingram Critical Care (AICC) gained commercial rights to the Pharma-Q range of products in SA last Friday.

The deal strengthens the offerings of the two companies, expanding their basket of products including the licensing of all Pharma-Q products to AICC, and marketing and distribution.

Anthony Lesch, CEO of Pharma-Q, said the offering was much broader now, and more new products were entering SA because of the pipeline. "We will be able to bring products to the market much faster, causing a competitive environment."

Consumers would see a continuance of prices as set by the government’s single exit price, Lesch said.

This partnership would benefit both parties, he said.

AICC MD Colin Sheen said Pharma-Q, one of SA’s few licensed sterile manufacturers, had "a product range that complements our portfolio and commercial skills".