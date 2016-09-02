Medical schemes council grounded

A SMALL medical scheme has derailed the Council for Medical Schemes’ (CMS’s) plans to release its annual report, dealing it a second blow after Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi forced it to cancel its launch at the last minute because it had not yet reported to Parliament.

The High Court in Pretoria on Thursday granted Community Medical Scheme (Commed) an interim interdict, preventing the council from publishing its annual report for the 2015-2016 fiscal year, pending the outcome of its appeal against the council’s decision to reject and adjust its financial statements for 2015.

It means the council cannot report to Parliament until it has resolved its fight with Commed. The dispute revolves around how to account for a R26m transaction with a managed healthcare organisation called Enablemed.

The council’s annual report is the most detailed publicly available source of data on medical schemes, and is used by schemes, administrators and analysts to benchmark performance.

Commed had provided the R26m to Enablemed in 2015 as advance payments for claims from service providers, it said in court papers. Commed subsequently cancelled its deal with Enablemed, and is seeking to reclaim the money.

Commed said in its papers that since the transaction was a prepayment, it met the accounting definition of an asset. But the council contended the R26m should be classed as an expenditure. The distinction is important because it has a material effect on the scheme’s financial position for 2015.

By Commed’s reckoning, it had a solvency ratio of 22.5%, one of the key indicators used to gauge a scheme’s financial health. However, the council’s view was the polar opposite: it put the scheme’s solvency ratio at just 13.7%, less than half the statutory minimum of 25%. In July, it rejected the scheme’s annual financial statements and notified it that it had adjusted them in line with its assessment, to be included in the report.

On Friday, Commed filed an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria to try to stop the council from publishing its annual report, slated for release on Thursday morning.

"Should CMS be allowed to publish the false and incorrect facts and information, there is little likelihood that Commed’s business will survive," its principal officer, Thabisile Mfaba, said in papers.

"Commed’s reputation will also be ruined."

Commed is a relatively small open medical scheme with just more than 10,700 members at the end of 2014, a drop on the previous year’s tally of 12,900.

Judge Cynthia Pretorius said in her ruling that publication of the annual report before the dispute had been resolved would do irreparable harm.

"Commed’s reputation will be compromised and its members and service providers may think that Commed is in dire straits, although the whole issue may still be decided on appeal," she said. Her ruling was handed down barely 12 hours after the council cancelled a media conference planned for yesterday morning (Thursday) unexpectedly on instructions from the health minister.

His spokesman Joe Maila said public entities were expected to table their annual reports to Parliament before being released to the public.

"We believe that for CMS to elect to release the annual report before tabling (it) to Parliament as a public entity, is irregular," Maila said.