Ascendis’s rights issues is the best medicine for investors

INVESTORS are dosing heavily on acquisitive healthcare conglomerate Ascendis.

On Monday the company, which listed in 2013, said its R1.2bn rights issue had been more than three times oversubscribed. This means it has comfortably secured the funding to clinch its proposed R7.3bn takeover of two international businesses, Remedica and sports nutrition company Scitec.

Remedica is a specialist generics pharmaceutical company with a presence in more than 100 countries, and is a major supplier of pharmaceuticals to nongovernmental organisations. Scitec is a leading European sports nutrition company with sales in about 90 countries.

The deals followed hard on the heels of Ascendis’s first major international foray when it snapped up a major stake in Spanish pharmaceutical company Farmalider last year.

Ascendis has estimated that the new acquisitions, which are expected to be concluded next month, would boost the company’s market capitalisation from R7.7bn to more than R10bn. That would give it a bigger market value than pharmaceutical sector stalwart Adcock Ingram.

Alpha Wealth portfolio manager Keith McLachlan, who holds Ascendis shares in his fund, said the rights offer was well priced. "The Remidica and Scitec deals are game changers in terms of size and scale, shifting the company from a domestic business to a global player."

A company announcement showed that several Ascendis directors followed their rights — most notably CEO Karsten Wellner — for new shares worth about R9.5m. Nonexecutive directors Gary Shayne and Chris Dillon — the founders of Coast2Coast (C2C), the controlling shareholder of Ascendis — subscribed for R171m and R33.5m worth of shares respectively via C2C and personally.

Additional support was also received from a mix of local and several international investors, including the International Finance Corporation.

Last month, Ascendis said the Public Investment Corporation — acting on behalf of the Unemployment Insurance Fund — had funded a special purpose vehicle, Kefolile Health Investments, to participate in the Ascendis capital raise of R500m.

Ascendis’s share price dropped 4.86% to R23.80 on the JSE on Monday, but the drop should be seen in context of a share price that has increased more than 35% over the past six months. The rights offer subscription price was R22/share.