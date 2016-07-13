THE government has "heeded the call" made by 12-year-old Nkosi Johnson at the International Aids Conference held in Durban in the year 2000.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Nkosi’s Haven on Wednesday to get inspiration ahead of the 2016 edition of the International Aids Conference‚ which will be held at the Durban International Convention Centre from July 18 to 22.

Ramaphosa launched a five-day countdown at the haven, which was established to provide a "safe and nurturing home environment for mothers‚ children and orphans left destitute by HIV/Aids" in Johannesburg.

It was named after Johnson‚ who was born with the disease and died in 2001‚ after his brave public appearances were lauded for helping to alter public perceptions of HIV/AIDS.

"We came here to pay tribute to him and to say to him: ‘We have heeded your call.’ He was truly a courageous young man. Because of him 3.4-million people are on ARV (antiretroviral) treatment‚" he said.

Ramaphosa said SA’s goal was to have an HIV-free generation.

SA is hosting the 21st International Aids Conference under the theme Access Equity Rights — Now‚ and more than 12,000 delegates from 180 countries are expected to attend.

TMG Digital